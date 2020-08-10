(LEAD) Biz groups join relief efforts for victims of heavy rains
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's major business groups are providing donations to support relief efforts for those affected by recent heavy rainfall, industry insiders said Monday.
Weeklong heavy downpours have left more than 40 people dead or missing and damaged 14,000 facilities in South Korea. Nearly 7,000 have been displaced from their homes.
To help victims, Samsung Group, the country's largest conglomerate, on Friday announced it will donate 3 billion won (US$2.5 million) to the Korean Red Cross. On Sunday, Hyundai Motor Group, SK Group and LG Group also joined the move, each donating 2 billion won to help those affected by torrential rainfall.
Lotte Group, South Korea's fifth-largest conglomerate, donated 1 billion won to Community Chest of Korea on Monday.
In addition to financial aid, local companies are providing services to support recovery efforts.
Samsung Electronics Co. said it is offering free repair services for electronic products and has sent laundry and food trucks to the regions severely hit by heavy rains and floods.
Samsung C&T Corp., a builder under Samsung Group, said it will dispatch heavy construction equipment to help rain damage restoration efforts.
Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motors Corp. are offering on-site inspections of cars damaged by floods. The automakers will deliver damaged vehicles to service centers and will give a 50 percent discount if consumers want to fix their cars.
Both automakers said they will also support owners of damaged cars when they seek rental cars or buy new cars.
SK Group said its telecom affiliates, SK Telecom Co. and SK broadband Co., have sent workers to fix communications lines and to offer free Wi-Fi and IPTV services at shelters.
SK's car rental business unit will offer a discount when victims in the special disaster zones use its services.
LG Electronics Inc. said it has set up a service base station in Daejeon, and it is offering free repair of electronic products.
LG Household & Health Care Ltd. said it has donated 8,600 bottles of water and 4,000 relief kits of household goods to South Chungcheong Province, which has been hit hard by heavy rainfall.
