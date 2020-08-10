Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS

All Headlines 10:49 August 10, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- Big Hit Entertainment, the label-management agency of K-pop group BTS, said Monday it has launched a new character brand called TinyTAN, inspired by and modeled after the band's seven members.

TinyTAN, consisting of BTS-inspired animated characters, revolves around a fictional universe in which the alter egos of BTS members are personified into adorable figurine-like characters representing the group, according to Big Hit.

Big Hit IP, a character-merchandise subsidiary of Big Hit Entertainment, said it plans to present various content and products using the TinyTAN brand. A teaser video for TinyTAN was unveiled on Saturday.

"In TinyTAN, not only are the distinct characteristics of the seven members reflected but also the music, performance and the good-minded influence of the band are encompassed as well," Big Hit IP said.

Big Hit plans to roll out TinyTAN products through the company's mobile fan community-commerce platform Weverse in the future.

TinyTAN will also be used in third-party product commercials as well. Big Hit has recently reached a deal with Proctor and Gamble to use the TinyTAN characters in an advertisement for the fabric softener product Downy.

This promotional image provided by Big Hit Entertainment shows TinyTAN, a character brand inspired by and modeled after the company's mega popular K-pop band BTS. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

