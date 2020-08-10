Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- Big Hit Entertainment, the label-management agency of K-pop group BTS, said Monday it has launched a new character brand called TinyTAN, inspired by and modeled after the band's seven members.
TinyTAN, consisting of BTS-inspired animated characters, revolves around a fictional universe in which the alter egos of BTS members are personified into adorable figurine-like characters representing the group, according to Big Hit.
Big Hit IP, a character-merchandise subsidiary of Big Hit Entertainment, said it plans to present various content and products using the TinyTAN brand. A teaser video for TinyTAN was unveiled on Saturday.
"In TinyTAN, not only are the distinct characteristics of the seven members reflected but also the music, performance and the good-minded influence of the band are encompassed as well," Big Hit IP said.
Big Hit plans to roll out TinyTAN products through the company's mobile fan community-commerce platform Weverse in the future.
TinyTAN will also be used in third-party product commercials as well. Big Hit has recently reached a deal with Proctor and Gamble to use the TinyTAN characters in an advertisement for the fabric softener product Downy.
