Public support for rival parties neck and neck, Moon's approval falls again
SEOUL-- Public support for South Korea's main opposition United Future Party (UFP) has continued to rise, further narrowing the gap with the ruling Democratic Party (DP) to 0.5 percentage point, a poll showed Monday.
The DP's approval rating kept dropping, as a growing number of voters, especially in Seoul and nearby Gyeonggi Province, are in a fury over skyrocketing housing prices and rent.
----------------
New daily virus cases fall below 30 as church-linked infections again loom larger
SEOUL-- South Korea's new coronavirus infections fell below 30 on Monday as imported cases slowed, but church-traced infections continued to strain the country's anti-virus fight.
The country identified an additional 28 virus cases, including 17 local infections, raising the total caseload to 14,626, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
-----------------
S. Korea tipped to rank 9th in 2020 global GDP rankings
SEOUL-- South Korea's position in global gross domestic product (GDP) rankings is expected to rise three notches to ninth in 2020 despite a virus-caused economic contraction, a report showed Monday.
According to the report from the Organization for Economic Cooperation (OECD), Asia's fourth-largest economy is forecast to see its nominal GDP to decline 1.8 percent on-year to about US$1.54 trillion this year.
------------------
Imports of Japanese consumer goods dip in July amid boycott
SEOUL -- South Korea's imports of Japanese consumer goods sank more than 23 percent in July amid a boycott stemming from a bilateral trade dispute, government data showed Monday.
Seoul brought in consumer goods worth US$253 million in July, down 23.4 percent from a year earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Korea Customs Service.
-------------------
Foreigners turn net buyers of S. Korean stocks in July
SEOUL -- Foreign investors turned net buyers of South Korean stocks in July after five months of selling spree, data showed Monday.
Foreigners bought a net 582 billion won (US$490 million) worth of local stocks in July, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
-------------------
Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin takes 'home debut' in Buffalo in stride
SEOUL-- After making his first three starts of the 2020 season on the road, Toronto Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin will finally make his home debut this week -- with a twist.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Blue Jays have been prohibited from playing their home games in Toronto this year. They've settled on Buffalo, New York, home of their Triple-A affiliate, as the temporary "home" for this pandemic-hit season.
-------------------
Samsung to break ground for 3rd chip fab in Pyeongtaek in Sept.
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. will start the construction of its third chip fabrication facility in South Korea next month at the earliest, industry insiders said Monday, as the company tries to ramp up its production capacity to cope with rising demand for semiconductors.
Land preparation work for the facility in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, has been taking place since June, but the construction of a building is expected to commence in September, according to the city government and Samsung.
--------------------
Local crime thriller scores big at weekend box office
SEOUL-- "Deliver Us From Evil," a homegrown action film, attracted over 1 million moviegoers in South Korea over the weekend, bringing the number of accumulative viewers to over 2 million, data showed Monday.
The crime action thriller starring Hwang Jung-min and Lee Jung-jae attracted 1,071,248 moviegoers between Saturday and Sunday, according to data from the Korean Film Council.
--------------------
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
SEOUL-- Big Hit Entertainment, the label-management agency of K-pop group BTS, said Monday it has launched a new character brand called TinyTAN, inspired by and modeled after the band's seven members.
TinyTAN, consisting of BTS-inspired animated characters, revolves around a fictional universe in which the alter egos of BTS members are personified into adorable figurine-like characters representing the group, according to Big Hit.
---------------------
S. Korea's 5G subscribers top 7 million in June: data
SEOUL -- The number of subscribers to 5G mobile networks topped 7 million in June, after the country began to offer the fastest mobile service in April last year, data showed on Monday.
The country had 7.37 million 5G users as of June, up 493,101 from the previous month, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Science and ICT.
