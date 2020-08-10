Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seah Besteel turns to red in Q2

All Headlines 14:00 August 10, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- Seah Besteel Corp. on Monday reported its second-quarter net loss of 603 million won (US$ 0.5 million), shifting from a profit of 10.5 billion won a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 18.8 billion won, down 25.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 28.6 percent to 564.7 billion won.
