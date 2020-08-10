(Yonhap Interview) Instead of pressure, TREASURE feels grateful, giddy about long-awaited debut

As arguably this year's "monster rookie" in K-pop, the media spotlight on TREASURE, formed of the final survivors of idol audition TV show "YG Jewel Box" on cable network JTBC, has built up considerably, considering the band is YG's first new act after the successful debut of BLACKPINK in 2016. It also has the responsibility to uphold YG's artistic and commercial pedigree amassed by other senior acts -- 2NE1, BIGBANG and WINNER.