KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Hanmi Science 62,200 DN 2,900
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13950 0
KCC 142,500 UP 6,500
HYUNDAI WIA 42,550 UP 3,600
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 31,450 UP 1,900
KiaMtr 46,350 UP 4,100
ORION Holdings 13,400 UP 450
KISWire 15,700 DN 250
LotteFood 328,500 DN 2,500
NEXENTIRE 5,440 UP 140
CHONGKUNDANG 178,000 DN 500
MANDO 33,100 UP 1,900
LGELECTRONICS 85,700 UP 8,500
TaekwangInd 697,000 UP 9,000
SAMSUNG LIFE 55,300 UP 6,050
SKCHEM 401,500 UP 62,500
HyundaiMtr 170,000 UP 23,000
AmoreG 55,100 0
SsangyongCement 5,470 UP 180
KAL 18,750 DN 350
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,610 0
LG Corp. 90,000 UP 4,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 96,800 UP 800
BoryungPharm 17,250 DN 50
L&L 11,800 DN 300
LOTTE Fine Chem 46,900 UP 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 26,600 UP 700
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 190,000 UP 14,500
BukwangPharm 38,150 UP 450
ILJIN MATERIALS 56,300 UP 300
HyundaiEng&Const 34,450 UP 350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,650 DN 650
SamsungF&MIns 165,500 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 29,850 DN 950
Kogas 24,700 DN 100
SK hynix 81,400 UP 800
Hanwha 25,500 UP 700
Donga Socio Holdings 103,000 DN 1,000
Youngpoong 562,000 DN 21,000
Hansae 11,950 UP 1,400
(MORE)
-
1
