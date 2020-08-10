SAMYANGHOLDINGS 72,000 UP 800

ShinhanGroup 30,850 UP 650

HITEJINRO 44,300 0

Yuhan 66,800 0

CJ LOGISTICS 150,000 DN 500

DOOSAN 44,300 DN 100

DaelimInd 85,800 DN 500

IlyangPharm 90,900 UP 2,800

SK Discovery 67,200 UP 15,500

NamhaeChem 9,120 UP 680

GCH Corp 30,000 DN 300

Shinsegae 209,000 UP 2,000

Nongshim 372,500 DN 4,000

SGBC 31,200 UP 850

Hyosung 69,900 UP 1,300

LotteChilsung 101,000 DN 1,000

LOTTE 30,650 UP 150

Binggrae 58,900 DN 800

DB HiTek 34,100 UP 350

CJ 82,400 UP 200

JWPHARMA 37,300 DN 1,200

LGInt 15,000 DN 350

DongkukStlMill 6,300 UP 160

SBC 10,850 UP 500

Hyundai M&F INS 22,100 DN 550

Daesang 26,500 UP 700

SKNetworks 5,230 UP 50

LS ELECTRIC 55,200 UP 500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,230 UP 210

POSCO 198,500 UP 1,500

SPC SAMLIP 63,000 DN 1,000

SAMSUNG SDS 164,500 DN 2,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 24,150 UP 500

KUMHOTIRE 2,850 DN 5

DB INSURANCE 44,350 DN 1,250

SamsungElec 57,800 UP 300

NHIS 9,480 UP 360

LS 42,400 UP 1,200

GC Corp 291,000 UP 13,500

GS E&C 26,950 UP 250

(MORE)