KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 72,000 UP 800
ShinhanGroup 30,850 UP 650
HITEJINRO 44,300 0
Yuhan 66,800 0
CJ LOGISTICS 150,000 DN 500
DOOSAN 44,300 DN 100
DaelimInd 85,800 DN 500
IlyangPharm 90,900 UP 2,800
SK Discovery 67,200 UP 15,500
NamhaeChem 9,120 UP 680
GCH Corp 30,000 DN 300
Shinsegae 209,000 UP 2,000
Nongshim 372,500 DN 4,000
SGBC 31,200 UP 850
Hyosung 69,900 UP 1,300
LotteChilsung 101,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE 30,650 UP 150
Binggrae 58,900 DN 800
DB HiTek 34,100 UP 350
CJ 82,400 UP 200
JWPHARMA 37,300 DN 1,200
LGInt 15,000 DN 350
DongkukStlMill 6,300 UP 160
SBC 10,850 UP 500
Hyundai M&F INS 22,100 DN 550
Daesang 26,500 UP 700
SKNetworks 5,230 UP 50
LS ELECTRIC 55,200 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,230 UP 210
POSCO 198,500 UP 1,500
SPC SAMLIP 63,000 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG SDS 164,500 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 24,150 UP 500
KUMHOTIRE 2,850 DN 5
DB INSURANCE 44,350 DN 1,250
SamsungElec 57,800 UP 300
NHIS 9,480 UP 360
LS 42,400 UP 1,200
GC Corp 291,000 UP 13,500
GS E&C 26,950 UP 250
