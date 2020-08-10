KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 473,500 DN 14,500
KPIC 119,000 UP 3,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,490 UP 680
SKC 87,000 UP 200
GS Retail 33,350 DN 550
Ottogi 573,000 UP 5,000
HyundaiMipoDock 31,500 UP 200
MERITZ SECU 3,500 UP 150
F&F 89,200 DN 2,800
HtlShilla 71,200 DN 900
SamsungElecMech 141,000 DN 500
Hanssem 105,500 UP 1,500
TAEYOUNG E&C 18,550 UP 100
KSOE 87,200 UP 1,200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 31,100 UP 1,050
OCI 64,800 UP 3,400
KorZinc 450,000 DN 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,450 UP 10
SYC 67,600 UP 2,500
IS DONGSEO 45,400 UP 250
S-Oil 61,400 DN 900
LG Innotek 160,500 DN 4,500
HMM 6,700 UP 100
KumhoPetrochem 97,200 UP 3,000
Mobis 238,000 UP 14,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 26,850 UP 1,300
HDC HOLDINGS 11,300 0
S-1 90,100 DN 1,000
Hanchem 177,000 UP 5,000
DWS 22,350 UP 150
UNID 49,350 UP 450
KEPCO 19,450 DN 150
SamsungSecu 33,000 UP 1,900
KG DONGBU STL 13,000 DN 600
SKTelecom 238,000 UP 9,000
S&T MOTIV 53,000 UP 2,700
HyundaiElev 46,000 DN 350
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,300 DN 400
Hanon Systems 11,000 UP 450
SK 244,500 UP 2,000
