KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
DAEKYO 3,975 DN 20
GKL 12,950 DN 100
Handsome 30,800 UP 350
Asiana Airlines 4,310 UP 15
COWAY 79,600 DN 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 79,900 UP 1,700
IBK 8,400 UP 170
DONGSUH 21,200 UP 150
BGF 4,250 DN 40
SamsungEng 12,000 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 109,500 UP 3,000
PanOcean 3,650 UP 65
SAMSUNG CARD 29,250 UP 650
CheilWorldwide 18,350 DN 200
KT 24,450 UP 600
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL146500 DN1000
LOTTE TOUR 16,800 UP 200
LG Uplus 12,200 UP 600
KT&G 86,200 DN 100
DHICO 9,250 UP 110
LG Display 13,150 UP 750
Kangwonland 22,600 DN 200
NAVER 313,500 DN 500
Kakao 356,000 UP 3,000
NCsoft 841,000 DN 24,000
DSME 23,600 UP 200
DSINFRA 7,850 UP 260
DWEC 3,525 UP 15
Donga ST 101,000 DN 1,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,900 0
CJ CheilJedang 427,000 UP 3,000
DongwonF&B 181,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 29,550 UP 50
LGH&H 1,445,000 UP 13,000
LGCHEM 720,000 DN 26,000
KEPCO E&C 16,950 DN 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 62,500 UP 400
HALLA HOLDINGS 31,000 UP 1,400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,850 UP 200
Celltrion 315,000 UP 500
(MORE)
-
1
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
3
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
4
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
5
(News Focus) Advertising controversy grips S. Korean mukbang YouTubers
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
2
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
3
(News Focus) Advertising controversy grips S. Korean mukbang YouTubers
-
4
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
5
S. Korea to come under direct influence of Typhoon Jangmi from Monday
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
2
(LEAD) 30 killed, 6,000 displaced due to weeklong heavy downpours; further heavy rains in store on typhoon
-
3
S. Korea to come under direct influence of Typhoon Jangmi from Monday
-
4
(LEAD) Typhoon Jangmi set to hit southern part of S. Korea with heavy rain
-
5
Cluster infections break out at Seoul's Namdaemun Market