KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Huchems 16,400 UP 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 118,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 61,600 UP 1,400
KIH 66,900 UP 6,500
LOTTE Himart 31,300 UP 1,650
GS 35,000 DN 600
CJ CGV 20,000 UP 1,200
LIG Nex1 33,900 UP 750
Fila Holdings 32,450 UP 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 128,500 UP 6,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 30,250 UP 950
HANWHA LIFE 1,530 UP 70
AMOREPACIFIC 168,000 DN 1,500
LF 12,550 UP 200
FOOSUNG 9,250 UP 140
SK Innovation 186,000 UP 2,000
POONGSAN 25,550 UP 300
KBFinancialGroup 37,150 UP 1,000
LG HAUSYS 61,000 UP 1,000
Youngone Corp 24,900 UP 1,250
KOLON IND 36,550 UP 1,550
HanmiPharm 324,500 DN 29,000
BNK Financial Group 5,290 UP 130
emart 121,000 UP 6,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY293 50 UP550
KOLMAR KOREA 50,200 UP 450
HANJINKAL 82,300 DN 1,600
DoubleUGames 77,500 DN 800
CUCKOO 84,000 DN 200
COSMAX 90,900 0
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 771,000 UP 3,000
INNOCEAN 51,700 UP 2,050
Doosan Bobcat 27,300 UP 150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,100 UP 50
Netmarble 155,000 UP 4,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S232000 0
ORION 146,500 UP 1,500
BGF Retail 132,500 UP 3,000
HDC-OP 22,800 DN 1,000
WooriFinancialGroup 8,890 UP 250
(END)
