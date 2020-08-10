Huchems 16,400 UP 100

DAEWOONG PHARM 118,500 UP 1,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 61,600 UP 1,400

KIH 66,900 UP 6,500

LOTTE Himart 31,300 UP 1,650

GS 35,000 DN 600

CJ CGV 20,000 UP 1,200

LIG Nex1 33,900 UP 750

Fila Holdings 32,450 UP 100

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 128,500 UP 6,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 30,250 UP 950

HANWHA LIFE 1,530 UP 70

AMOREPACIFIC 168,000 DN 1,500

LF 12,550 UP 200

FOOSUNG 9,250 UP 140

SK Innovation 186,000 UP 2,000

POONGSAN 25,550 UP 300

KBFinancialGroup 37,150 UP 1,000

LG HAUSYS 61,000 UP 1,000

Youngone Corp 24,900 UP 1,250

KOLON IND 36,550 UP 1,550

HanmiPharm 324,500 DN 29,000

BNK Financial Group 5,290 UP 130

emart 121,000 UP 6,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY293 50 UP550

KOLMAR KOREA 50,200 UP 450

HANJINKAL 82,300 DN 1,600

DoubleUGames 77,500 DN 800

CUCKOO 84,000 DN 200

COSMAX 90,900 0

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 771,000 UP 3,000

INNOCEAN 51,700 UP 2,050

Doosan Bobcat 27,300 UP 150

H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,100 UP 50

Netmarble 155,000 UP 4,000

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S232000 0

ORION 146,500 UP 1,500

BGF Retail 132,500 UP 3,000

HDC-OP 22,800 DN 1,000

WooriFinancialGroup 8,890 UP 250

(END)