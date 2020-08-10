Go to Contents Go to Navigation

F&F Q2 net profit down 33.1 pct. to 14.1 bln won

15:55 August 10, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- F&F Co. on Monday reported its second-quarter net profit of 14.1 billion won (US$ 11.9 million), down 33.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 20.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 28.9 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 17.2 percent to 166.8 billion won.
