Grand Korea Leisure swings to loss in Q2

All Headlines 16:06 August 10, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- Grand Korea Leisure Co. on Monday reported its second-quarter net loss of 23.6 billion won (US$ 19.9 million), shifting from a profit of 20.1 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 32.1 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a profit of 26.4 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 80.2 percent to 23.3 billion won.
