Hyundai Green Food Q2 net income down 18.2 pct. to 25.4 bln won

All Headlines 16:27 August 10, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Green Food Co. on Monday reported its second-quarter net profit of 25.4 billion won (US$ 21.4 million), down 18.2 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 22 billion won, down 21.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 3.3 percent to 785.8 billion won.
