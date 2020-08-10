S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 10, 2020
All Headlines 16:30 August 10, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.668 0.655 +1.3
3-year TB 0.830 0.810 +2.0
10-year TB 1.363 1.319 +4.4
2-year MSB 0.729 0.715 +1.4
3-year CB (AA-) 2.191 2.174 +1.7
91-day CD 0.740 0.750 -1.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
3
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
4
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
5
(News Focus) Advertising controversy grips S. Korean mukbang YouTubers
Most Saved
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
2
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
3
(News Focus) Advertising controversy grips S. Korean mukbang YouTubers
-
4
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
5
S. Korea to come under direct influence of Typhoon Jangmi from Monday
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
2
(LEAD) 30 killed, 6,000 displaced due to weeklong heavy downpours; further heavy rains in store on typhoon
-
3
S. Korea to come under direct influence of Typhoon Jangmi from Monday
-
4
(LEAD) Typhoon Jangmi set to hit southern part of S. Korea with heavy rain
-
5
Cluster infections break out at Seoul's Namdaemun Market