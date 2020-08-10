Heavy rains continue to pound flood-stricken North Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- Heavy rains poured down again on Monday in southern parts of North Korea, including its main agricultural region, which have been already hit hard by recent downpours, its state news agency said.
The Korean Central Television Broadcasting Station reported that as much as 200 millimeters of rain, along with strong winds, pounded parts of Hwanghae and Gangwon provinces.
The network forecast up to 70 mm of more rain to fall overnight, calling on people to be vigilant against flooding.
North Korea is vulnerable to flooding due to poor drainage and decades of deforestation.
The state Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that the second flood warning since Thursday has been issued for Hwanghae, the country's biggest rice-producing region. Days of heavy rains have swelled Yesung Reservoir in Hwanghae to dangerous levels.
Ri Young-nam, vice chief of the country's meteorological service, appeared on TV and warned that rivers in the provinces of Hwanghae and Gangwon could overflow because of continued downpours.
The latest deluge further hampered recovery work in the areas. Unusually heavy rains wreaked havoc on the North last week, flooding farmlands and houses and displacing hundreds of people, according to state media.
On Thursday and Friday, torrential rain of 150-200mm, coupled with thunder and winds, is forecast to hit the province of Pyongan, south of Jagang, South Hamkyong, and inland of Gangwon.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
2
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
3
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
4
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
5
(News Focus) Advertising controversy grips S. Korean mukbang YouTubers
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
2
BTS song lyrics featured on iconic billboard in downtown Seoul
-
3
(News Focus) Advertising controversy grips S. Korean mukbang YouTubers
-
4
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
5
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
2
S. Korea to come under direct influence of Typhoon Jangmi from Monday
-
3
(LEAD) Typhoon Jangmi set to hit southern part of S. Korea with heavy rain
-
4
(LEAD) Typhoon Jangmi nears S. Korea amid persisting monsoon season, flights canceled
-
5
Cluster infections break out at Seoul's Namdaemun Market