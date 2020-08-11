(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 11)

Moon was proud that the government "hammered out a groundbreaking set of measures to increase supplies for those in need." Really? Despite the land ministry's promise to allow the redevelopment of districts in Seoul, existing residents vehemently oppose cheap public apartments in their neighborhoods. That's not all. On the three controversial bills on leases and rents, both tenants and landlords are unhappy due to their tricky clauses. Moon's stunning remarks that certain Korean taxes are lower than those in other countries are not true. Taxes should be predictable, and a punitive tax can hardly help stabilize our market.