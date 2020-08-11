Cap on baseball crowds raised to 25 percent of capacity this week

Five games are scheduled for Tuesday: the Kia Tigers versus the LG Twins at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul; the Hanwha Eagles against the Kiwoom Heroes at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul; the NC Dinos versus the Lotte Giants at Sajik Stadium in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of the capital; the Doosan Bears visiting the Samsung Lions at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul; and the SK Wyverns against KT Wiz at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, 45 kilometers south of the capital.