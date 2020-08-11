Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Exports fall 24 pct in first 10 days of August

All Headlines 09:01 August 11, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 24 percent on-year in the first 10 days of August amid the fallout from the new coronavirus outbreak, customs data showed Tuesday.

The country's outbound shipments stood at US$8.7 billion from Aug. 1-10, down from $11.4 billion during the same period of last year, the Korea Customs Service said in a statement.

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted trade and halted production around the globe, with a rising number of countries fully shutting their borders.

In the first 10 days of this month, the nation's imports also declined 24 percent to $10.6 billion from $14 billion a year ago, the statement said.

Exports fall 24 pct in first 10 days of August - 1

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#exports-August
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!