Tuesday's weather forecast

August 11, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/25 Rain 80

Incheon 27/24 Rain 80

Suwon 29/24 Rain 80

Cheongju 29/25 Rain 80

Daejeon 28/25 Rain 80

Chuncheon 31/24 Rain 70

Gangneung 32/25 Rain 40

Jeonju 29/26 Rain 80

Gwangju 30/26 Rain 80

Jeju 33/27 Cloudy 30

Daegu 34/26 Cloudy 30

Busan 30/25 Cloudy 30

