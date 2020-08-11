Tuesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:05 August 11, 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/25 Rain 80
Incheon 27/24 Rain 80
Suwon 29/24 Rain 80
Cheongju 29/25 Rain 80
Daejeon 28/25 Rain 80
Chuncheon 31/24 Rain 70
Gangneung 32/25 Rain 40
Jeonju 29/26 Rain 80
Gwangju 30/26 Rain 80
Jeju 33/27 Cloudy 30
Daegu 34/26 Cloudy 30
Busan 30/25 Cloudy 30
(END)
