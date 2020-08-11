BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- K-pop giant BTS on Tuesday unveiled a set of teaser images for the band's upcoming single album "Dynamite," offering the first visual look for the group's promotions.
Big Hit Entertainment dropped individual photos of each of the seven members on the group's official social media accounts early Tuesday, with the singers sporting casual clothes ranging from sleeveless T-shirts and denim jackets to baggy Oxford shirts.
The title "Dynamite" and the release date are superimposed over the photos.
The images are the first in a series of teasers set to be unveiled during the run-up to the Aug. 21 release of "Dynamite." Two additional sets of teasers will be released Thursday and Sunday.
According to the group, the song was initially produced to be part of its new album targeted for a fall release. RM, the band's leader, said the song was intended to provide energy to fans who may be going through tough times due to the new coronavirus crisis.
The South Korean septet will make its television debut for the new song at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards in the United States on Aug. 30 (local time). "ON," the lead song of the band's most recent album, "Map of the Soul: 7," has been nominated in three categories at the award show -- Best Pop, Best Choreography and Best K-pop.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
2
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
3
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
4
(News Focus) Advertising controversy grips S. Korean mukbang YouTubers
-
5
(LEAD) Typhoon Jangmi nears S. Korea amid persisting monsoon season, flights canceled
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
2
(News Focus) Advertising controversy grips S. Korean mukbang YouTubers
-
3
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
4
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
5
S. Korea to come under direct influence of Typhoon Jangmi from Monday
-
1
S. Korea to come under direct influence of Typhoon Jangmi from Monday
-
2
3 new mutated COVID-19 strains detected in S. Korea: KCDC
-
3
(LEAD) Typhoon Jangmi nears S. Korea amid persisting monsoon season, flights canceled
-
4
S. Korea tipped to rank 9th in 2020 global GDP rankings
-
5
Cluster infections break out at Seoul's Namdaemun Market