BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- Big Hit Entertainment, the management agency of K-pop group BTS, announced Tuesday that it has partnered with the Korea Foundation (KF) and the Hankuk University of Foreign Studies (HUFS) in producing a remote Korean-language course featuring the K-pop sensation.
Through the partnership, KF will open a BTS-themed remote learning course titled "Learn! Korean with BTS" at several overseas universities in the United States, France, Egypt and Vietnam starting this fall.
The course is produced mostly from clips of past vlogs from the K-pop septet, such as "Run BTS" on Naver VLive. It was produced in cooperation with HUFS' Korean Contents Research Institute.
The first schools adopting the course are Middlebury College in the U.S., Ecole Normale Superieure and EDHEC Business School of France, Ain Shams University in Egypt and Vietnam's University of Languages & International Studies and Thang Long University.
Big Hit Edu, the education content subsidiary of Big Hit, has released trial videos of "Learn! Korean with BTS" on Weverse, Big Hit's fan community-commerce platform, since March. A textbook package for the course will be released on Aug. 24.
"It is encouraging to see universities from abroad selecting 'Learn! Korean with BTS' as their Korean teaching materials," Big Hit Edu General Manager Choi Yeong-nam said.
Choi added that Big Hit Edu will help to promote Korean studies overseas with a strong sense of responsibility towards the quality of the content.
