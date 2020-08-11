KCC turns to profits in Q2
All Headlines 13:38 August 11, 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- KCC Corp. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 348.4 billion won (US$ 294.3 million), swinging from a loss of 126.5 billion won a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April-June period was 42.9 billion won, down 15.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 75.2 percent to 1.24 trillion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
2
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
3
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
4
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
5
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
Most Saved
-
1
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
3
(News Focus) Advertising controversy grips S. Korean mukbang YouTubers
-
4
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
5
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
1
3 new mutated COVID-19 strains detected in S. Korea: KCDC
-
2
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
3
S. Korea tipped to rank 9th in 2020 global GDP rankings
-
4
(4th LD) Typhoon Jangmi to weaken to extratropical cyclone as it moves northward
-
5
(LEAD) 3 new mutated COVID-19 strains detected in S. Korea: KCDC