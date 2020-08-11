Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KCC turns to profits in Q2

13:38 August 11, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- KCC Corp. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 348.4 billion won (US$ 294.3 million), swinging from a loss of 126.5 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 42.9 billion won, down 15.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 75.2 percent to 1.24 trillion won.
