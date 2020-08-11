Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanwha Solutions Q2 net income up 541 pct. to 147.3 bln won

All Headlines 13:51 August 11, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Solutions Corp. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net income of 147.3 billion won (US$ 124.4 million), up 541 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 128.5 billion won, up 7.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 17.2 percent to 1.95 trillion won.
