Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanon Systems turns to loss in Q2

All Headlines 14:09 August 11, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- Hanon Systems on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net loss of 60.4 billion won (US$ 51 million), turning from a profit of 71.1 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 57.8 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a profit of 112.3 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 37.2 percent to 1.19 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!