Hanon Systems turns to loss in Q2
All Headlines 14:09 August 11, 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- Hanon Systems on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net loss of 60.4 billion won (US$ 51 million), turning from a profit of 71.1 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 57.8 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a profit of 112.3 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 37.2 percent to 1.19 trillion won.
