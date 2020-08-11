Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Medical professor elected as new chief of Korea Red Cross

All Headlines 14:47 August 11, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- A medical professor known for active involvement in inter-Korean exchanges in public health has been elected as South Korea's new Red Cross chief, sources said Tuesday.

Shin Hee-young, a professor at Seoul National University's medical school, will serve as head of the Korea Red Cross for three years, according to the sources.

The decision was made at a Red Cross meeting earlier in the day and has to be endorsed by President Moon Jae-in.

Shin will replace Park Kyung-seo, who led the organization since 2017.

Born in 1955, Shin currently serves as head of the Institute for Health and Unification Studies, a body under Seoul National University dedicated to research on cooperation between the two Koreas in the medical sector.

The Korea Red Cross has spearheaded cross-border exchange in humanitarian areas, including providing assistance to the North and arranging reunions of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.

Medical professor elected as new chief of Korea Red Cross - 1

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Red Cross #new chief
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!