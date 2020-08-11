CJ Cheiljedang Q2 net profit up 300.1 pct. to 158 bln won
All Headlines 15:27 August 11, 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- CJ Cheiljedang Corp. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 158 billion won (US$ 133.3 million), up 300.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 384.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 175.3 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 7.4 percent to 5.92 trillion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
2
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
3
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
4
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
5
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
Most Saved
-
1
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
3
3 new mutated COVID-19 strains detected in S. Korea: KCDC
-
4
(News Focus) Advertising controversy grips S. Korean mukbang YouTubers
-
5
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
1
3 new mutated COVID-19 strains detected in S. Korea: KCDC
-
2
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
3
S. Korea tipped to rank 9th in 2020 global GDP rankings
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korean central region under 49 days of rainy season, longest on record
-
5
(4th LD) Typhoon Jangmi to weaken to extratropical cyclone as it moves northward