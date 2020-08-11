Go to Contents Go to Navigation

CJ Cheiljedang Q2 net profit up 300.1 pct. to 158 bln won

All Headlines 15:27 August 11, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- CJ Cheiljedang Corp. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 158 billion won (US$ 133.3 million), up 300.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 384.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 175.3 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 7.4 percent to 5.92 trillion won.
