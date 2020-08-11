Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanwha Aerospace Q2 net income down 39 pct. to 42.3 bln won

All Headlines 15:27 August 11, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Aerospace Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 42.3 billion won (US$ 35.7 million), down 39 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 70.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 78.8 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 14.7 percent to 1.19 trillion won.
