Innocean Worldwide Q2 net profit down 44.4 pct. to 13.4 bln won
All Headlines 15:38 August 11, 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- Innocean Worldwide Inc. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 13.4 billion won (US$ 11.3 million), down 44.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 16 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 28.8 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 21.7 percent to 236.5 billion won.
The operating profit was 8.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
