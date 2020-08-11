KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Youngpoong 558,000 DN 4,000
Donga Socio Holdings 103,000 0
HyundaiEng&Const 36,450 UP 2,000
CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,550 UP 1,900
SamsungF&MIns 174,500 UP 9,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 30,950 UP 1,100
Kogas 25,700 UP 1,000
CJ 83,500 UP 1,100
DB HiTek 33,550 DN 550
Hanwha 25,550 UP 50
SK hynix 81,300 DN 100
LGInt 15,500 UP 500
BoryungPharm 17,250 0
L&L 11,800 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 47,100 UP 200
HYUNDAI STEEL 27,550 UP 950
Shinsegae 212,000 UP 3,000
Nongshim 374,000 UP 1,500
SGBC 31,100 DN 100
Hyosung 72,500 UP 2,600
LOTTE 31,450 UP 800
Binggrae 59,800 UP 900
GCH Corp 30,150 UP 150
LotteChilsung 100,500 DN 500
SKNetworks 5,280 UP 50
ORION Holdings 13,200 DN 200
KISWire 16,150 UP 450
LotteFood 335,000 UP 6,500
KAL 18,900 UP 150
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,570 DN 40
LG Corp. 87,300 DN 2,700
NEXENTIRE 5,560 UP 120
CHONGKUNDANG 183,500 UP 5,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 95,600 DN 1,200
SsangyongCement 5,600 UP 130
TaekwangInd 701,000 UP 4,000
AmoreG 56,200 UP 1,100
HyundaiMtr 179,000 UP 9,000
KCC 151,500 UP 9,000
BukwangPharm 38,150 0
