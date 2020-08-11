Youngpoong 558,000 DN 4,000

Donga Socio Holdings 103,000 0

HyundaiEng&Const 36,450 UP 2,000

CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,550 UP 1,900

SamsungF&MIns 174,500 UP 9,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 30,950 UP 1,100

Kogas 25,700 UP 1,000

CJ 83,500 UP 1,100

DB HiTek 33,550 DN 550

Hanwha 25,550 UP 50

SK hynix 81,300 DN 100

LGInt 15,500 UP 500

BoryungPharm 17,250 0

L&L 11,800 0

LOTTE Fine Chem 47,100 UP 200

HYUNDAI STEEL 27,550 UP 950

Shinsegae 212,000 UP 3,000

Nongshim 374,000 UP 1,500

SGBC 31,100 DN 100

Hyosung 72,500 UP 2,600

LOTTE 31,450 UP 800

Binggrae 59,800 UP 900

GCH Corp 30,150 UP 150

LotteChilsung 100,500 DN 500

SKNetworks 5,280 UP 50

ORION Holdings 13,200 DN 200

KISWire 16,150 UP 450

LotteFood 335,000 UP 6,500

KAL 18,900 UP 150

YUNGJIN PHARM 6,570 DN 40

LG Corp. 87,300 DN 2,700

NEXENTIRE 5,560 UP 120

CHONGKUNDANG 183,500 UP 5,500

POSCO CHEMICAL 95,600 DN 1,200

SsangyongCement 5,600 UP 130

TaekwangInd 701,000 UP 4,000

AmoreG 56,200 UP 1,100

HyundaiMtr 179,000 UP 9,000

KCC 151,500 UP 9,000

BukwangPharm 38,150 0

(MORE)