KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
ILJIN MATERIALS 55,400 DN 900
DongkukStlMill 6,380 UP 80
SBC 11,550 UP 700
Hyundai M&F INS 23,500 UP 1,400
Daesang 26,500 0
HITEJINRO 44,800 UP 500
Yuhan 69,200 UP 2,400
CJ LOGISTICS 154,500 UP 4,500
DOOSAN 45,100 UP 800
DaelimInd 87,300 UP 1,500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14200 UP250
KiaMtr 47,200 UP 850
COWAY 88,000 UP 8,400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 73,000 UP 1,000
ShinhanGroup 32,850 UP 2,000
LGH&H 1,573,000 UP 128,000
JWPHARMA 38,750 UP 1,450
F&F 96,700 UP 7,500
KG DONGBU STL 14,900 UP 1,900
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,850 UP 1,750
SK Discovery 77,300 UP 10,100
DB INSURANCE 48,700 UP 4,350
SPC SAMLIP 63,500 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDS 165,500 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 25,100 UP 950
KUMHOTIRE 2,930 UP 80
SamsungElec 58,200 UP 400
NHIS 9,540 UP 60
LS 42,900 UP 500
GC Corp 301,500 UP 10,500
GS E&C 27,950 UP 1,000
POSCO 207,000 UP 8,500
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 32,000 UP 550
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 472,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,020 DN 210
KPIC 120,000 UP 1,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,430 DN 60
SKC 87,800 UP 800
GS Retail 33,850 UP 500
Ottogi 590,000 UP 17,000
