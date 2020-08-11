KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
IlyangPharm 88,600 DN 2,300
MERITZ SECU 3,455 DN 45
HtlShilla 72,500 UP 1,300
Hanmi Science 62,600 UP 400
SamsungElecMech 139,000 DN 2,000
Hanssem 103,000 DN 2,500
TAEYOUNG E&C 19,700 UP 1,150
KSOE 91,700 UP 4,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 32,050 UP 950
OCI 63,500 DN 1,300
LS ELECTRIC 55,000 DN 200
KorZinc 450,500 UP 500
SamsungHvyInd 5,690 UP 240
SYC 68,800 UP 1,200
HyundaiMipoDock 32,650 UP 1,150
CJ CheilJedang 443,500 UP 16,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,200 UP 300
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 190,000 0
Mobis 239,000 UP 1,000
S-Oil 64,000 UP 2,600
HDC HOLDINGS 11,250 DN 50
S-1 95,300 UP 5,200
LG Innotek 160,000 DN 500
Hanchem 173,500 DN 3,500
HYUNDAI WIA 43,700 UP 1,150
DWS 22,950 UP 600
KumhoPetrochem 96,000 DN 1,200
UNID 49,400 UP 50
HMM 6,800 UP 100
IS DONGSEO 45,700 UP 300
KEPCO 21,000 UP 1,550
IBK 8,680 UP 280
SamsungEng 12,350 UP 350
LOTTE SHOPPING 80,400 UP 500
NamhaeChem 9,060 DN 60
DONGSUH 21,400 UP 200
BGF 4,270 UP 20
SKTelecom 237,000 DN 1,000
S&T MOTIV 53,500 UP 500
HyundaiElev 46,550 UP 550
