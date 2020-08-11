KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,450 UP 150
Hanon Systems 10,900 DN 100
SK 240,500 DN 4,000
DAEKYO 3,965 DN 10
GKL 13,100 UP 150
Handsome 31,100 UP 300
Asiana Airlines 4,465 UP 155
SamsungSecu 32,650 DN 350
SAMSUNG C&T 110,500 UP 1,000
PanOcean 3,720 UP 70
SAMSUNG CARD 29,350 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 18,550 UP 200
KT 24,750 UP 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL152000 UP5500
LOTTE TOUR 17,450 UP 650
LG Uplus 11,900 DN 300
SAMSUNG LIFE 56,300 UP 1,000
KT&G 88,100 UP 1,900
DHICO 9,050 DN 200
LG Display 13,150 0
Kangwonland 23,050 UP 450
NAVER 311,500 DN 2,000
Kakao 352,500 DN 3,500
NCsoft 840,000 DN 1,000
DSME 25,650 UP 2,050
DSINFRA 7,760 DN 90
DWEC 3,600 UP 75
Donga ST 101,000 0
DongwonF&B 185,000 UP 4,000
KEPCO KPS 31,100 UP 1,550
LGCHEM 758,000 UP 38,000
KEPCO E&C 17,450 UP 500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 62,800 UP 300
HALLA HOLDINGS 30,900 DN 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,000 UP 150
LGELECTRONICS 83,000 DN 2,700
Celltrion 314,000 DN 1,000
Huchems 16,400 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 118,500 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 62,500 UP 900
