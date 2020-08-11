Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Home Shopping Network Q2 net profit down 11 pct. to 38 bln won

All Headlines 16:19 August 11, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Home Shopping Network Corp. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 38 billion won (US$ 32 million), down 11 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period fell 5.2 percent on-year to 43.1 billion won. Revenue increased 2.1 percent to 569.8 billion won.
