Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Handsome Q2 net income up 14.6 pct. to 12.6 bln won

All Headlines 16:40 August 11, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- Handsome Corp. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net income of 12.6 billion won (US$ 10.7 million), up 14.6 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 14.1 billion won, down 5.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 2.5 percent to 276.6 billion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!