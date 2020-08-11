Samsung's brand value estimated at near 68 tln won: report
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) – The brand value of Samsung Electronics Co. is estimated at near 68 trillion won (US$57.3 billion), the largest among South Korean companies, a report showed Tuesday.
Samsung's brand value reached 67.7 trillion won this year, up 2 percent from a year ago, according to a brand consulting firm Interbrand.
The South Korean tech titan was followed by Hyundai Motor in the top Korean brand rankings. South Korea's No. 1 automaker's brand value was estimated at 15.7 trillion won, up 4.8 percent from a year ago.
Hyundai's sister company, Kia Motors, came in third at 7.1 trillion won, while the country's leading web portal operator Naver was fourth at 6.1 trillion won.
The top four companies accounted for 63 percent of the total brand value of the top 50 companies in South Korea, Interbrand said.
The country's largest mobile carrier, SK Telecom, was fifth on the list, followed by Samsung Life Insurance, KB Kookmin Bank, Shinhan Bank, LG Electronics and SK hynix.
Kakao, which runs South Korea's top mobile messenger KakaoTalk, saw the sharpest hike in its brand value this year, according to Interbrand. Kakao's brand value was estimated at 1.6 trillion won, up 46.6 percent from a year ago.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
2
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
3
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
4
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
5
BTS to perform new single 'Dynamite' at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards
-
1
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
3
3 new mutated COVID-19 strains detected in S. Korea: KCDC
-
4
(News Focus) Advertising controversy grips S. Korean mukbang YouTubers
-
5
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
1
3 new mutated COVID-19 strains detected in S. Korea: KCDC
-
2
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
3
S. Korea tipped to rank 9th in 2020 global GDP rankings
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korean central region under 49 days of rainy season, longest on record
-
5
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course