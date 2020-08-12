(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 12)

Most of the debt financing has been wasted in cash or subsidy handouts. The government has extended the coronavirus relief fund to every household instead of the original plan of giving it out to 70 percent of the households with the lowest incomes. Most of the budget to create jobs went to temporary hires. Local governments also went on spending sprees. They have rolled out relief funds recklessly without leaving any emergency funds for natural disasters. Most of the local governments must rely on central government aid to address disasters.