Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(URGENT) 277,000 jobs lost in July amid pandemic, jobless rate up at 4 pct.: statistics agency

All Headlines 08:00 August 12, 2020

(END)

Keywords
#jobless rate-July
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!