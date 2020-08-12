S. Korea identifies 2 more Korean War soldiers from remains
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has identified the remains of two soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War after the remains were either recovered from a former battle site on the inter-Korean border or repatriated from North Korea, the defense ministry said Wednesday.
The late Bae Suk-rae's remains were excavated from Arrowhead Ridge, a former battlefield inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, after he was killed in 1953 about two weeks before a cease-fire treaty was signed.
The excavation project began last year in line with an inter-Korean military accord signed in September 2018, but it proceeded without the North's participation as Pyongyang has remained unresponsive to Seoul's call to jointly carry out the project as agreed.
The other soldier, the late Kim Hak-je, was among the soldiers whose remains were repatriated from North Korea via Hawaii in June.
Kim is presumed to have died in 1950 near Changjin Lake in South Hamgyong Province, one of the major Korean War battle zones in the communist state, the ministry said.
Around 140,000 South Korean troops were killed in action and some 450,000 others injured during the three-year war. The number of fallen South Korean troops whose remains have yet to be recovered stands at around 123,000.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
2
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
3
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
4
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
5
3 new mutated COVID-19 strains detected in S. Korea: KCDC
-
1
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
3
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
4
3 new mutated COVID-19 strains detected in S. Korea: KCDC
-
5
(News Focus) Advertising controversy grips S. Korean mukbang YouTubers
-
1
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
2
3 new mutated COVID-19 strains detected in S. Korea: KCDC
-
3
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korean central region under 49 days of rainy season, longest on record
-
5
New daily virus cases bounce back to over 30 as church-linked infections rise