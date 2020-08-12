Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

August 12, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/25 Sunny 70

Incheon 28/25 Cloudy 30

Suwon 31/25 Sunny 70

Cheongju 31/25 Sunny 60

Daejeon 29/25 Sunny 70

Chuncheon 32/24 Sunny 60

Gangneung 33/26 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 31/26 Sunny 70

Gwangju 31/26 Sunny 70

Jeju 33/27 Cloudy 20

Daegu 35/25 Sunny 70

Busan 30/25 Sunny 70
