Wednesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:01 August 12, 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/25 Sunny 70
Incheon 28/25 Cloudy 30
Suwon 31/25 Sunny 70
Cheongju 31/25 Sunny 60
Daejeon 29/25 Sunny 70
Chuncheon 32/24 Sunny 60
Gangneung 33/26 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 31/26 Sunny 70
Gwangju 31/26 Sunny 70
Jeju 33/27 Cloudy 20
Daegu 35/25 Sunny 70
Busan 30/25 Sunny 70
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
2
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
3
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
4
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
5
3 new mutated COVID-19 strains detected in S. Korea: KCDC
Most Saved
-
1
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
3
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
4
3 new mutated COVID-19 strains detected in S. Korea: KCDC
-
5
(News Focus) Advertising controversy grips S. Korean mukbang YouTubers
-
1
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
2
3 new mutated COVID-19 strains detected in S. Korea: KCDC
-
3
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korean central region under 49 days of rainy season, longest on record
-
5
New daily virus cases bounce back to over 30 as church-linked infections rise