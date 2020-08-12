Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon taps former Gangwon vice governor as new communication secretary

All Headlines 09:07 August 12, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in named Chung Man-ho, former vice governor of Gangwon Province, as his new senior secretary for public communication on Wednesday, Cheong Wa Dae said.

He also tapped Yoon Chang-yul, an official at the Office for Government Policy Coordination, as senior secretary for social policy.

Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok holds a press briefing in this file photo. (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!