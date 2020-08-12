(LEAD) Moon taps former Gangwon vice governor as new communication secretary
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with details; CHANGES photo)
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in named Chung Man-ho, former vice governor of Gangwon Province, as his new senior secretary for public communication on Wednesday, Cheong Wa Dae said.
He also tapped Yoon Chang-yul, an official at the Office for Government Policy Coordination, as senior secretary for social policy, according to presidential spokesman Kang Min-seok.
Chung served as vice governor of the eastern province for economic affairs for three years from 2017 after working as policy situation and protocol secretary to President Roh Moo-hyun in the early 2000s.
He earlier worked as a reporter at the Korea Economic Daily, a Seoul-based newspaper, from 1984 till 2001.
He replaces Yoon Do-han, who tendered his resignation last week along with Moon's Chief of Staff Noh Young-min and four other senior secretaries amid public anger over the government's failure to stabilize the housing market.
Moon plans to formally appoint the two new secretaries Thursday.
Asked during a press briefing if Noh will maintain his job, a Cheong Wa Dae official reiterated, "It's hard to answer (the question) as it's a matter related to the president's personnel affairs rights."
The nominee for new social policy secretary is a longtime civil servant, having worked as a minister at South Korea's Embassy in Malaysia.
Earlier this week, Moon replaced his senior secretaries for political affairs and civil affairs as well as civic and social affairs.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
2
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
3
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
4
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
5
3 new mutated COVID-19 strains detected in S. Korea: KCDC
-
1
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
3
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
4
3 new mutated COVID-19 strains detected in S. Korea: KCDC
-
5
(News Focus) Advertising controversy grips S. Korean mukbang YouTubers
-
1
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
2
3 new mutated COVID-19 strains detected in S. Korea: KCDC
-
3
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korean central region under 49 days of rainy season, longest on record
-
5
New daily virus cases bounce back to over 30 as church-linked infections rise