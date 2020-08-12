Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KT launches subscription-based cloud game service

All Headlines 10:00 August 12, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp., a major South Korean telecom operator, said Wednesday it launched a subscription-based game streaming service, joining other telecom operators to capture the local cloud game market.

The service, named GameBox, streams PC and console games on smartphones using cloud technology and offers around 100 games at launch, according to the mobile carrier.

KT had prepared the service since partnering with Taiwan-based cloud gaming software firm Ubitus Inc. last year.

KT Corp.'s game streaming service logo is shown in this photo provided by the company on Aug. 12, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)(Yonhap)

While GameBox is currently available on Android phones, the service will expand to Apple's iOS platform, PCs, and KT's IPTVs later this year.

The telecom operator said it targets to have 1 million GameBox subscribers by 2022.

KT's service is set to heat up competition in the local game streaming market.

Leading mobile carrier SK Telecom Co. has partnered with Microsoft Corp. to launch its Xbox cloud game service next month.

Major telecom operator LG Uplus Corp. has offered Nvidia Corp.'s GeForce NOW game streaming service since last year.

South Korea's game market ranked the fourth largest globally in 2018, after the United States, China, and Japan, being worth 14.3 trillion won (US$12 billion), according to the Korea Creative Content Agency.

