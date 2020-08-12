U.N. grants Gyeonggi Province sanctions waiver for N.K. aid project
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- The United Nations has granted a sanctions waiver for South Korea's Gyeonggi provincial government to provide North Korea with a glass greenhouse system and related materials, the U.N. website showed Wednesday.
The exemption allows Gyeonggi Province to provide US$368,000 worth of "items to support the Improving Nutrition of Vulnerable Groups project, in Nampo and South Pyongan Province, through the provision of a glass greenhouse system and related materials," according to the website.
The exemption will be effective for six months until Feb. 4, 2021.
Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds Seoul, has regions bordering North Korea, and its government is known for actively pursuing inter-Korean exchanges.
Humanitarian activities in North Korea are not banned under international sanctions, but related materials are subject to sanctions waivers from the U.N.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
