Gov't doubles state aid for disaster relief
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's government on Wednesday decided to double the state aid for disaster relief and recovery, as the unusually prolonged rainy season has wrecked havoc on houses, farm land and infrastructure nationwide.
The decision was made during a meeting among the government, the ruling Democratic Party (DP) and Cheong Wa Dae at the National Assembly.
"In the case of a death, state support will be raised to 20 million won (US$1,695) from the current 10 million won," said DP spokesman Kang Hoon-sik during a briefing, adding a flood victim will get 2 million, up from the original 1 million won. The current disaster aid scheme was drawn up in 1995.
Discussion on a potential supplementary budget, which the ruling party toyed with, has been deferred to a later time, as the current budget is deemed sufficient to cover recovery efforts.
