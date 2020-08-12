Doosan Heavy inks 220 bln won deal to build waste-to-energy plant
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top power plant builder, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., said Wednesday that it has signed a 220 billion won (US$185.6 million) deal to build a power plant using waste in Poland.
Under the deal with Polish energy company Dobra Energia, Doosan Heavy and its German affiliate, Doosan Lentjes, will build the plant in Olsztyn, 200 kilometers north of Warszawa, the capital city of Poland, Doosan Heavy said in an emailed statement.
The plant will provide 12 megawatts worth of electricity and heat to the area surrounding it by turning about 300 tons of waste into energy, the company said.
The construction of the plant will be completed by 2023, with Doosan Heavy managing the overall project.
Doosan Heavy's Czech turbine-making subsidiary Doosan Skoda Power is slated to provide a 12 megawatt small-sized gas turbine to the Polish project, Doosan Heavy said.
"With the project, we will aggressively expand our presence in the European WtE (Waste-to-Energy) market, whose volume is expected to grow 1.6 gigawatts by 2024," Doosan Heavy added.
Doosan Group has been struggling to tide over its cash shortage crisis triggered by Doosan Heavy.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
