Showers expected for S. Korea as record-long monsoon persists
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- While heavy rains that have killed more than 30 in South Korea have eased, showers were expected for most parts of the country Wednesday as the country's monsoon season continued for 50 days.
Showers measuring 20 to 80 millimeters, accompanied by thunder and lightning, were forecast for most parts of the country later in the day, with the exception of the eastern coastal area, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
This year's monsoon marked the country's longest season after a 49-day streak in 2013. It also marked the first monsoon season in decades that extended into mid-August.
The recent downpours that pounded the central region caused serious damage across the country, killing 33 and leaving nine others missing. More than 7,000 have been displaced from their homes, with thousands of cases of damage reported at facilities across the country.
Jamsu Bridge, which connects the southern and northern parts of the Han River in Seoul, has remained inundated for a record 11 days. Pedestrian and car entry to the bridge is restricted when water levels rise over 6.5 meters.
The KMA expected wet weather to continue throughout this week, with another bout of heavy rain forecast for parts of Seoul and Gyeonggi, Gangwon and Chungcheong provinces later this week.
Separately, a heat advisory has been issued for parts of the country, including coastal areas in Gangwon, Daegu and the southern resort island of Jeju, with daytime highs forecast to reach 28 to 35 C.
The mercury was expected to surge above 35 C in the inner areas of Gyeongsang Province and Gangwon's coastal areas, with the temperature staying above 25 C in some places.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
2
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
3
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
4
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
5
(News Focus) Advertising controversy grips S. Korean mukbang YouTubers
-
1
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
2
(Yonhap Feature) Samsung seeks more vibrant marketing via collaborations with BTS, other 'hallyu' stars
-
3
Big Hit launches character brand modeled after K-pop band BTS
-
4
3 new mutated COVID-19 strains detected in S. Korea: KCDC
-
5
(News Focus) Advertising controversy grips S. Korean mukbang YouTubers
-
1
3 new mutated COVID-19 strains detected in S. Korea: KCDC
-
2
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
-
3
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korean central region under 49 days of rainy season, longest on record
-
5
White House instructed negotiators to 'hint' to S. Korea that Trump may withdraw troops: book