HMM turns to profits in Q2

All Headlines 13:57 August 12, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- HMM Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 28.1 billion won (US$ 23.7 million), shifting from a loss of 200.7 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 138.7 billion, compared with a loss of 112.9 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 1.6 percent to 1.37 trillion won.
