Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Shinsegae shifts to loss in Q2

All Headlines 14:27 August 12, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- Shinsegae Inc. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net loss of 106.3 billion won (US$ 89.6 million), turning from a profit of 24.3 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 43.1 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a profit of 68.1 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 32.6 percent to 1.01 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!