Shinsegae International Q2 net income up 60.4 pct. to 16.3 bln won

All Headlines 14:35 August 12, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- Shinsegae International Inc. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 16.3 billion won (US$ 13.7 million), up 60.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 2.5 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a profit of 14.6 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 4.8 percent to 287.2 billion won.
