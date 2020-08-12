Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kia to launch face-lifted Stinger this month

SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp. said Wednesday it will launch the upgraded Stinger sports sedan in South Korea later this month to boost sales in the struggling sedan market.

Kia has unveiled the interior and exterior design of the Stinger Meister sports car ahead of its local launch. The first generation of the Stinger was launched in 2017.

This file photo, provided by Kia Motors, shows the rear side of the Stinger Meister. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)(Yonhap)

The most significant visual change comes at the rear side, where turn signals with a collection of 10 individual light emitting diode (LED) units each are found within new taillights with a full-width LED light bar, the company said in a statement.

The turn signals are arranged in a grid pattern that looks like a checkered flag used to signal that a car has crossed the finish line and completed a race.

In the cabin, diamond-quilted nappa leather seats and a new 10.25-inch widescreen infotainment and navigation system are the most significant upgrade in the sports car, it said.

It also comes with more safety features, such as blind-spot view monitor, lane keeping assist, and a 360-degree surround view camera system.

Prices and other details about the Stinger Meister will be released soon, the company said.

This file photo, provided by Kia, shows the interior of the Stinger Meister. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)(Yonhap)

